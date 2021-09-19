Through Week 3

First place votes in parenthesis

;Rec.;Pts.

1. Mountain Ridge (4);3-0;32

2. Fort Hill (1);3-0;24

3. Frankfort (1);4-0;21

4. Keyser (1);2-0;18

5. East Hardy;4-0;10

Receiving votes: N/A

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Carl Holcomb (Moorefield Examiner). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video