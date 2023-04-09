Area Top 5

Week 4

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (7);6-1;35

2. Northern;7-1;28

3. Keyser;6-4;21

4. Petersburg;8-6;8

5. Southern;3-3;7

Receiving votes: Mountain Ridge (3-4) 4, Frankfort (4-6) 2

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

