Week 4
;Record;Pts.
1. Mtn. Ridge (4);5-0;24
2. Southern (1);4-1;21
3. Allegany;3-1;14
4. Keyser;4-1;11
5. Hampshire;3-4;5
Receiving votes: None.
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
