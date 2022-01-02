Week 4

;Record;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (4);5-0;24

2. Southern (1);4-1;21

3. Allegany;3-1;14

4. Keyser;4-1;11

5. Hampshire;3-4;5

Receiving votes: None.

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

