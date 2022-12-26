Area Top 5
Week 4
First-place votes in parenthesis
;W-L;Pts.
1. Allegany (3);6-0;23
2. Fort Hill (2);2-1;21
3. Keyser;4-1;15
4. Northern;4-1;11
T5. East Hardy;3-2;2
T5. Hampshire;2-3;2
Receiving votes: Mtn. Ridge (2-2) 1
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
