Area Top 5

Week 4

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (3);6-0;23

2. Fort Hill (2);2-1;21

3. Keyser;4-1;15

4. Northern;4-1;11

T5. East Hardy;3-2;2

T5. Hampshire;2-3;2

Receiving votes: Mtn. Ridge (2-2) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

