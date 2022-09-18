Area Top 5

Week 4

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (4);4-0;28

2. Mtn. Ridge (2);4-0-1;25

3. Bishop Walsh;6-0-1;15

4. Hampshire;5-1-2;14

5. Frankfort;5-1-1;8

Receiving votes: None

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

