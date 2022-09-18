Area Top 5

Week 4

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (6);3-0;30

2. Mtn. Ridge;3-0;24

3. Frankfort;4-0;18

4. Keyser;2-1;9

5. Petersburg;4-0;5

Receiving votes: Northern (2-1) 3, East Hardy (3-1) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

