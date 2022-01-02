Week 4

;Record;Pts.

1. Petersburg (3);8-0;23

2. Frankfort (2);7-0;22

3. Fort Hill;4-1;15

4. Allegany;3-1;10

5. Keyser;4-4;4

Receiving votes: Union 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

