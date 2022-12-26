basketball clip art

Area Top 5

Week 4

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (5);5-0;25

2. Petersburg;5-2;18

3. Keyser;4-2;15

4. Allegany;3-2;12

T5. Fort Hill;2-3;2

T5. Frankfort;3-5;2

Receiving votes: Northern (3-2) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you