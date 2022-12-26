Area Top 5
Week 4
First-place votes in parenthesis
;W-L;Pts.
1. Mtn. Ridge (5);5-0;25
2. Petersburg;5-2;18
3. Keyser;4-2;15
4. Allegany;3-2;12
T5. Fort Hill;2-3;2
T5. Frankfort;3-5;2
Receiving votes: Northern (3-2) 1
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
