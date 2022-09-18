Area Top 5

Week 4

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Mountain Ridge (4);4-1;28

2. Hampshire (2);7-0-2;21

3. Allegany;3-0-1;17

4. Northern;3-0-2;16

5. Bishop Walsh;2-1;8

Receiving votes: None

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

