Area Top 5

Week 4

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (7);8-0;35

2. Keyser;9-2;28

3. Moorefield;9-3;19

4. Petersburg;10-3;18

5. Frankfort;5-4;4

Receiving votes: Bishop Walsh (4-2) 3

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you