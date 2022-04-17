How local softball players are faring at four-year colleges
PLAYER;POS.;TEAM;YR;AB;H:2B;3B;HR;RBI;AVG
Shanel Stott (Allegany);2B;Md. Baltimore County (D1);Jr.;46;11;0;0;1;7;.239
Lyndsey Evix (Allegany);C;Providence (D1);So.;29;7;2;0;0;7;.241
Brianna Powell (Fort Hill);SS;Frostburg State (D2);Jr.;98;33;9;2;7;32;.337
Samara Funk (Allegany);INF;Frostburg State (D2);Fr.;32;9;1;2;0;2;.281
———
PITCHERS;TEAM;YR;W-L;SV;ERA;IP;H;ER;BB;SO
Carly Cooper (Petersburg);George Mason (D1);So.;2-4;0;2.45;34.1;32;12;14;22
Kyra Pittman (Allegany);Maryland (D1);Fr.;0-1;0;6.46;8.2;15;8;3;3
Statistics include games through Sunday, April 17. If a player is missing, email arychwalski@times-news.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.