Through Week 5

First place votes in parenthesis

;Rec.;Pts.

1. Mountain Ridge (5);4-0;33

2. Fort Hill (1);4-0;28

3. Keyser (1);3-0;20

4. Allegany;3-1;12

T5. Frankfort;4-1;4

T5. East Hardy;4-0;4

Receiving votes: Northern 3, Moorefield 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Carl Holcomb (Moorefield Examiner). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

