Area Top 5

Week 5

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (7);9-1;35

2. Northern;10-2;28

3. Keyser;9-4;21

4. Southern;6-4;7

5. Mtn. Ridge;4-4;6

Receiving votes: Frankfort (7-6) 4, Petersburg (9-8) 3, East Hardy (9-8) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you