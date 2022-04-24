Week 5

;Record;Pts.

1. Allegany (6);10-0;30

2. Mountain Ridge;8-1;24

3. Northern;8-4;16

4. Petersburg;10-6;14

5. Moorefield;10-9;3

Receiving votes: Keyser 2, Frankfort 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

