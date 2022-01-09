Week 5

;Record;Pts.

1. Southern (6);5-1;30

2. Mtn. Ridge;6-1;24

3. Allegany;3-2;18

4. Keyser;4-2;11

5. Hampshire;4-4;7

Receiving votes: None.

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

