1. Fort Hill (6);4-1;30

2. Allegany;7-1;24

3. Keyser;4-1;18

4. Hampshire;4-4;12

5. Northern;4-3;3

Receiving votes: Petersburg (3-3) 2, Mountain Ridge (3-3) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

