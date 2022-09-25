Area Top 5

Week 5

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (6);5-0-1;34

2. Mtn. Ridge (1);4-0-2;29

3. Frankfort;7-1-1;17

4. Bishop Walsh;7-1-1;14

5. Hampshire;7-2-2;11

Receiving votes: None.

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

