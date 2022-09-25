Area Top 5

Week 5

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (7);4-0;35

2. Mtn. Ridge;4-0;28

3. Frankfort;5-0;20

4. Keyser;3-1;14

5. Petersburg;5-0;6

Receiving votes: East Hardy (3-1) 1, Northern (2-2) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

