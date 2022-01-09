Week 5

;Record;Pts.

1. Frankfort (6);7-0;30

2. Petersburg;8-1;23

3. Fort Hill;5-1;19

T4. Allegany;4-2;9

T4. Keyser;5-4;9

Receiving votes: None.

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

