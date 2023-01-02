Area Top 5

Week 5

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (6);7-0;30

2. Petersburg;5-2;23

3. Allegany;5-2;19

4. Keyser;5-3;11

5. Fort Hill;2-3;4

Receiving votes: Frankfort (4-6) 1, Hampshire (3-5) 1, Northern (5-2) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

