Area Top 5

Week 5

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (6);6-1;34

2. Hampshire (1);9-0-3;28

3. Allegany;4-0-2;21

4. Northern;3-1-2;15

5. Bishop Walsh;2-2-1;7

Receiving votes: None.

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

