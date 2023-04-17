Area Top 5

Week 5

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (7);11-0;35

2. Keyser;12-3;28

3. Moorefield;11-5;18

4. Frankfort;7-7;10

5. Petersburg;13-4;9

Receiving votes: Bishop Walsh (8-2) 5

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you