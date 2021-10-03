Through Week 6

First-place votes in parenthesis

;Rec.;Pts.

1. Mountain Ridge (4);5-0;32

2. Fort Hill (3);5-0;30

3. Allegany;4-1;18

4. Northern;3-2;14

5. East Hardy;5-0;8

Receiving votes: Keyser 3

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Carl Holcomb (Moorefield Examiner). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

