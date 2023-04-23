Area Top 5
Week 6
First-place votes in parenthesis
;W-L;Pts.
1. Allegany (6);12-1;30
T2. Northern;12-3;21
T2. Keyser;12-4;21
4. Mtn. Ridge;5-6;8
T5. East Hardy;11-9;3
T5. Frankfort;9-7;3
T5. Southern;7-6;3
Receiving votes: Petersburg (11-8) 1
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
