Area Top 5

Week 6

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (6);12-1;30

T2. Northern;12-3;21

T2. Keyser;12-4;21

4. Mtn. Ridge;5-6;8

T5. East Hardy;11-9;3

T5. Frankfort;9-7;3

T5. Southern;7-6;3 

Receiving votes: Petersburg (11-8) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

