Area Top 5

Week 6

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (7);7-1;35

2. Allegany;9-1;28

3. Keyser;6-2;21

T4. Mtn. Ridge;4-4;7

T4. Hampshire;4-6;7

Receiving votes: Northern (4-4) 6, East Hardy (5-4) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

