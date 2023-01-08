Area Top 5

Week 6

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (5);8-1;28

2. Allegany (1);6-3;26

3. Petersburg (1);6-4;23

4. Hampshire;5-5;14

5. Keyser;6-3;13

Receiving votes: Southern (3-6) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you