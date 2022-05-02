How local baseball players are faring at four-year colleges
PLAYER;POS.;TEAM;YR;AB;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;AVG
Zack Whitacre (Frankfort/PSC);3B;Radford (D1);Jr.;111;36;4;0;3;13;.324
Hayden McLaughlin (Southern);C;Frostburg State (D2);Jr.;15;7;2;0;0;4;.467
Mason Brenneman (Northern);INF;Davis & Elkins (D2);Fr.;54;17;2;1;1;7;.315
Wes Athey (Allegany);OF;Davis & Elkins (D2);Fr.;70;16;5;0;2;8;.229
Connor O'Brien (Calvary);C;Geneva (D3);Fr.;47;13;2;0;0;6;.277
PITCHERS;TEAM;YR;W-L;SV;ERA;IP;H;ER;BB;SO
Cameron Bratton (Allegany);Md. Eastern Shore (D1);Sr.;1-5;0;6.09;54.2;56;37;25;41
Blake Beal (Fort Hill);Mount St. Mary's (D1);Jr.;1-0;2;7.20;25;31;20;18;21
Isaac Van Meter (Moorefield);Mount St. Mary's (D1);Fr.;0-0;0;4.66;19.1;15;10;13;10
How local softball players are faring at four-year colleges
PLAYER;POS.;TEAM;YR;AB;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;AVG
Shanel Stott (Allegany);2B;Md. Baltimore County (D1);Jr.;53;12;0;0;1;7;.226
Lyndsey Evix (Allegany);C;Providence (D1);So.;35;8;2;0;1;9;.229
Brianna Powell (Fort Hill);SS;Frostburg State (D2);Jr.;133;42;14;2;7;42;.316
Samara Funk (Allegany);INF;Frostburg State (D2);Fr.;48;13;1;2;0;3;.271
PITCHERS;TEAM;YR;W-L;SV;ERA;IP;H;ER;BB;SO
Carly Cooper (Petersburg);George Mason (D1);So.;8-9;0;3.02;102;108;44;46;60
Kyra Pittman (Allegany);Maryland (D1);Fr.;0-1;0;6.10;10.1;17;9;4;4
Statistics include games through Sunday, May 1. If a player is missing, email arychwalski@times-news.com
