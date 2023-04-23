Area Top 5
Week 6
First-place votes in parenthesis
;W-L;Pts.
1. Allegany (6);14-0;30
2. Keyser;14-4;23
3. Moorefield;16-7;17
4. Petersburg;19-6;14
5. Bishop Walsh;13-4;4
Receiving votes: Frankfort (9-10) 2
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
