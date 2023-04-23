Area Top 5

Week 6

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (6);14-0;30

2. Keyser;14-4;23

3. Moorefield;16-7;17

4. Petersburg;19-6;14

5. Bishop Walsh;13-4;4

Receiving votes: Frankfort (9-10) 2

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

