Through Week 7
First-place votes in parenthesis
;Rec.;Pts.
1. Fort Hill (7);6-0;35
2. Mountain Ridge;5-1;27
3. Allegany;5-1;17
4. East Hardy;6-0;15
5. Moorefield;5-1;6
Receiving votes: Keyser 3
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Carl Holcomb (Moorefield Examiner). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
