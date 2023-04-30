Area Top 5
Week 7
First-place votes in parenthesis
;W-L;Pts.
1. Allegany (6);14-2;30
2. Northern;14-3;24
3. Keyser;14-5;17
4. Mtn. Ridge;6-7;8
5. Frankfort;10-9;7
Receiving votes: East Hardy (12-10) 4
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
