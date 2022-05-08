Week 7

;Record;Pts.

1. Allegany (6);15-0;30

2. Northern;14-4;22

3. Mountain Ridge;9-6;19

4. Petersburg;14-9;9

5. Keyser;13-7;6

Receiving votes: Southern 4

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

