Area Top 5

Week 7

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (5);8-0-1;29 

2. Mtn. Ridge (1);8-0-2;25

3. Hampshire;9-3-4;15

4. Frankfort;11-2-1;14

5. Calvary;12-5;6

Receiving votes: Bishop Walsh (7-3-3) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

