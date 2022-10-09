Area Top 5

Week 7

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Mountain Ridge (6);6-0;30

2. Fort Hill;5-1;24

3. Frankfort;6-1;17

4. Keyser;4-2;10

5. Allegany;4-2;7

Receiving votes: East Hardy (5-1) 1, Northern (3-3) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you