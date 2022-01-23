Week 7

;Record;Pts.

1. Petersburg (6);11-1;30

2. Frankfort;9-3;24

3. Keyser;6-4;18

4. Hampshire;6-6;9

5. Fort Hill;6-4;5

Receiving votes: Allegany 4

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

