Area Top 5

Week 7

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (6);10-1;33

2. Allegany (1);6-3;29

3. Hampshire;6-6;13

T4. Fort Hill;4-4;9

T4. Petersburg;7-5;9

Receiving votes: Keyser (8-4) 8, Frankfort (5-7) 4

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

