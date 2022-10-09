Area Top 5

Week 7

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (5);9-1;29

2. Hampshire (1);12-0-4;24

3. Allegany;7-1-3;18

4. Northern;5-1-4;13

5. Bishop Walsh;3-4-1;6

Receiving votes: None

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

