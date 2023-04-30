Area Top 5

Week 7

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (6);15-1;30

2. Keyser;17-4;24

T3. Moorefield;17-8;14

T3. Petersburg;20-7;14

5. Bishop Walsh;15-4;7

Receiving votes: Frankfort (11-10) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

