Area Top 5
Week 7
First-place votes in parenthesis
;W-L;Pts.
1. Allegany (6);15-1;30
2. Keyser;17-4;24
T3. Moorefield;17-8;14
T3. Petersburg;20-7;14
5. Bishop Walsh;15-4;7
Receiving votes: Frankfort (11-10) 1
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
