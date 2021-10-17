Through Week 8

First-place votes in parenthesis

;Rec.;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (7);7-0;35

2. Mountain Ridge;6-1;28

3. Allegany;6-1;20

4. Moorefield;6-1;15

5. East Hardy;6-1;7

Receiving votes: None

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Carl Holcomb (Moorefield Examiner). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

