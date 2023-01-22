Area Top 5

Week 8

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (7);13-1;35

2. Fort Hill;10-2;28

3. Hampshire;7-7;21

4. Keyser;8-4;12

5. Northern;9-4;8

Receiving votes: Frankfort (6-6) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

