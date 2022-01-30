Week 8

;Record;Pts.

1. Mountain Ridge (6);12-3;30

2. Allegany;8-3;24

3. Southern;7-4;17

4. Hampshire;9-4;13

5. East Hardy;5-5;3

Receiving votes: Northern 2, Keyser 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video