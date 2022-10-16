Area Top 5

Week 8

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (6);10-0-2;34

2. Allegany;8-1-1;27

3. Hampshire (1);11-3-4;22

4. Frankfort;12-2-1;15

5. Calvary;13-7;4

Receiving votes: Bishop Walsh (7-5-3) 3

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

