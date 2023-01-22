Area Top 5

Week 8

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (5);8-3;33

2. Mtn. Ridge (2);10-2;25

3. Hampshire;8-6;24

4. Southern;6-7;10

5. Keyser;9-4;9

Receiving votes: Frankfort (6-8) 2, Northern (8-5) 1, Fort Hill (4-6) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

