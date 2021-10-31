Through Week 9

First-place votes in parenthesis

;Rec.;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (6);8-0;30

2. Mountain Ridge;8-1;24

3. Allegany;7-2;17

4. East Hardy;8-1;13

5. Moorefield;7-2;6

Receiving votes: None

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Carl Holcomb (Moorefield Examiner). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video