Through Week 9

First-place votes in parenthesis

;Rec.;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (7);7-0;35

2. Mountain Ridge;7-1;28

3. Allegany;7-1;20

4. East Hardy;7-1;10

5. Keyser;4-3;6

Receiving votes: Moorefield (6-2) 5, Frankfort (5-3) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Carl Holcomb (Moorefield Examiner). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

