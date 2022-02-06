Week 9

;Record;Pts.

1. Mountain Ridge (6);14-3;30

2. Allegany;10-4;24

T3. Hampshire;9-6;15

T3. Southern;7-6;15

5. Fort Hill;4-10;3

Receiving votes: East Hardy 1, Moorefield 1, Northern 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

