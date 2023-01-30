Area Top 5

Week 9

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

T1. Fort Hill (4);12-2;31

T1. Allegany (3);13-3;31

3. Hampshire;8-7;19

4. East Hardy;11-4;14

5. Mtn. Ridge;7-7;8

Receiving votes: Keyser (8-6) 2

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

