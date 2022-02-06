Through Week 9

;Record;Pct.

Mountain Ridge;14-3;.824

Allegany;10-4;.714

Hampshire;9-6;.600

Southern;7-6;.538

Northern;8-9;.471

East Hardy;5-6;.455

]Moorefield;6-9;.400

Keyser;6-10;.375

Fort Hill;4-10;.286

Frankfort;2-11;.154

Petersburg;2-16;.111

Union;1-10;.091

Calvary;1-10;.091

WestMAC

Mountain Ridge;6-1;.857

Allegany;4-2;.667

Fort Hill;3-3;.500

Southern;2-3;.400

Northern;0-6;.000

Note: Standings compiled from results submitted to the Times-News or available online.

