Through Week 9
;Record;Pct.
Mountain Ridge;14-3;.824
Allegany;10-4;.714
Hampshire;9-6;.600
Southern;7-6;.538
Northern;8-9;.471
East Hardy;5-6;.455
]Moorefield;6-9;.400
Keyser;6-10;.375
Fort Hill;4-10;.286
Frankfort;2-11;.154
Petersburg;2-16;.111
Union;1-10;.091
Calvary;1-10;.091
WestMAC
Mountain Ridge;6-1;.857
Allegany;4-2;.667
Fort Hill;3-3;.500
Southern;2-3;.400
Northern;0-6;.000
Note: Standings compiled from results submitted to the Times-News or available online.
