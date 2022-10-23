Area Top 5

Week 9

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (7);12-0-2;35

2. Allegany;11-1-1;28

3. Hampshire;11-4-4;19

4. Frankfort;13-3-1;16

5. Calvary;17-7;6

Receiving votes: Bishop Walsh (7-7-3) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

