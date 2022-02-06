Week 9

;Record;Pts.

1. Petersburg (6);14-2;30

2. Keyser;11-4;24

3. Frankfort;10-5;15

4. Hampshire;9-9;13

5. Fort Hill;9-5;7

Receiving votes: Calvary 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video