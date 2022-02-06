Through Week 9

;Record;Pct.

Petersburg;14-2;.875

Calvary;14-4;.778

Keyser;11-4;.733

Union;11-4;.733

Frankfort;10-5;.667

Fort Hill;9-5;.643

Allegany;6-5;.545

Mountain Ridge;7-6;.538

Hampshire;9-9;.500

Bishop Walsh;4-7;.364

Moorefield;5-10;.333

Northern;4-10;.286

Southern;3-11;.214

East Hardy;3-12;.200

WestMAC

Fort Hill;4-0;1.000

Mountain Ridge;4-2;.667

Allegany;2-3;.400

Southern;2-3;.400

Northern;1-5;.167

Note: Standings compiled from results submitted to the Times-News or available online.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video