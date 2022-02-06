Through Week 9
;Record;Pct.
Petersburg;14-2;.875
Calvary;14-4;.778
Keyser;11-4;.733
Union;11-4;.733
Frankfort;10-5;.667
Fort Hill;9-5;.643
Allegany;6-5;.545
Mountain Ridge;7-6;.538
Hampshire;9-9;.500
Bishop Walsh;4-7;.364
Moorefield;5-10;.333
Northern;4-10;.286
Southern;3-11;.214
East Hardy;3-12;.200
WestMAC
Fort Hill;4-0;1.000
Mountain Ridge;4-2;.667
Allegany;2-3;.400
Southern;2-3;.400
Northern;1-5;.167
Note: Standings compiled from results submitted to the Times-News or available online.
